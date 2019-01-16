Which Greek island was a top trend for Americans in 2018?

The Greek island of Mykonos is among the global destinations that have seen the largest increase in demand for air travel by US travelers in 2018, according to research carried out by Expedia.com on travel trends in 2018.

As the findings revealed, American travellers increasingly prefer unique and new experiences for their holidays, alternative destinations, off the beaten paths and non-traditional accommodation choices (ships, scenes, etc.)

When it comes to activities and attractions, visiting architectural monuments and sight-seeing saw the largest rise among Americans followed by cooking courses and other culinary experiences.