Which is the most valuable brand? (infographic)

Apple’s brand value has taken a dive according to Brand Finance’s “Global 500″ 2017 report. “Apple’s evangelists are beginning to lose their faith”, the report’s authors suggest. One reason being that Apple has failed to maintain its technological advantage and new devices just haven’t caught on with consumers like earlier gadgets did. Its value has dropped 27 percent year-on-year.

This leaves Google as the MVP of the brand world with an estimated worth of close to $110 billion (+24 percent). This has to do with the fact that Google remains largely unchallenged in its core internet search business, which generates heavy advertising revenue.

