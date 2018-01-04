Which singer went braless and pantyless? (photos)

Ciara nearly showed off all her “Goodies” on Wednesday, in a series of intimate bedroom shots shared to her Instagram page.

The 32-year-old singer and mother of two flaunted her toned body in nothing but a loose-fitting (and strategically worn) white button-down shirt.

She rocked new hair for her modeling gig too, trading in the straight long locks she wore while co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for beautiful braids.

Behind the camera was none other than Ciara’s NFL quarterback husband Russell Wilson. He appears to be exploring new hobbies in his off season, with the Seattle Seahawks failing to make the playoffs this year for the first time since 2011.

All of the photos were posted without captions, save for one in which Ciara tagged Wilson with a heart-eye emoji smiley. One image was in black-and-white.

source: people.com