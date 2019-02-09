Winona Ryder claims she’s been married to Keanu Reeves since 1992!

Winona Ryder recently let a casual fact drop: She’s been married to Keanu Reeves since 1992. Cue the record scratch! You probably have more questions about this than you did about Ryder’s facial expressions at the SAG Awards, so let’s have the actress herself explain it.

When chatting with Entertainment Weekly recently, the actress said: “[Reeves and I] actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life.” She went on to explain that while filming the 1992 flick, she and Reeves appeared in a scene in which a real Romanian priest performed a marriage ceremony. “We shot the master and [the priest] did the whole thing. So I think we’re married,” she said.

Reeves was also in on the interview, since it was tied to the duo’s upcoming film Destination Wedding. Though he had forgotten the “wedding” in question, the actor responded: “Oh my gosh, we’re married.” Well, that settles that!

And if you need more validation, Dracula director Francis Ford Coppola has it for you. When speaking with The Guardian, the director shared that the scene had been shot at a Greek Orthodox church in Los Angeles. “This is pretty authentic and I think very beautiful, because we actually did the ceremony and had the priest do the ceremony,” he confirmed. “So in a sense, when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony.”

Talk about method acting!

