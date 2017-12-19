Winter vacations in Greece!

The country is full of treasures that refer to its culture and bear witness to the ancient Greek past that has offered so much to humanity

Greece is so much more than just a summertime destination! Choose Greece for your winter holidays and enjoy the possibilities that open up before you! Winter in Greece is waiting for you to experience:

Sporting activities in the wild

Large areas of woodland with snow-capped peaks, forest trails and old pathways, rapid rivers crowned with stone bridges and striking lakes create the ideal setting for having a truly memorable experience during your winter holidays.

The biggest ski resorts in the country are on Parnassos, Kalavryta, Kaimaktsalan, Vasilitsa, Tria-Pente Pigadia, Pelion and Mainalo Mountains and they will offer you unforgettable snowy adventures against an all-white setting.

You will enjoy the natural beauty of the mountainous areas with the numerous cloud–capped peaks and the wide network of signposted trails while you go hiking or mountaineering. If you love mountain biking, or you use a 4WD vehicle, you will discover many off-road routes that will lead you deep into the heart of Greek nature.

You can practice water sports in lakes such as Orestiada, Ioanninon, Plastira, Kerkini, Vegoritida, or bird watching or simply go for a romantic stroll, enjoying the view of the snowed landscape reflected in their still waters.

A Winter trip to a Greek jewel town…

Seasons may change yet the perennial beauty of some destinations remains, only to be enhanced in winter! Kastoria, Ioannina, Metsovo and Karpenisi are typical examples.

In Kastoria, one of Macedonia’s gem towns, you will enjoy going on a tour of the lake’s serene surroundings. Wander in the town’s traditional upper class neighbourhoods, see the Byzantine monuments and visit Dispilio (7km SE of Kastoria) a lake settlement of pile dwellings dating back to 5000 BC.

Ioannina, the capital of Epirus region is a beautiful old town with an amazing cultural heritage, imposing monuments and picturesque neighbourhoods. Visit Lake Pamvotida, one of the area’s top sights and the picture-perfect islet of Kyra Frosyni located right in the center of the lake. You will feel as if transported to the past, to an era of secrets and legends.

Metsovo is a town with a noble air about it, perched on a mountain slope and built according to the Epirus architectural style. Visit the impressive art and culture sites, taste the famous local dishes and feel your energy levels soar as you practice sports in the area’s forests and mountains.

Trendy villages full of life

Dotting the countryside, partly covered in clouds or lying under a cloak of pure white snow, these villages are the meeting point for those jet-setters who wish to enjoy their trip to the countryside as well as winter sports in style, and at the same time have lots of fun in nightclubs until sunrise. Arachova in Central Greece and Palaios Agios Athanasios, a picture-perfect traditional village in Macedonia, are the most popular destinations at a stone’s throw from ski resorts.

Nature’s Embrace

Virgin forests, majestic mountains, impressive caves, deep shaded gorges, wetland habitats of rare beauty and other remarkable ecosystems enhance the loveliness of the Greek countryside.

You will see the grandeur of Greek nature unfold in the National Parks on Pindus, Parnassos, Vikos, Parnitha, Olympus, Mainalo mountains and the Forest of Dadia, as well as in habitats such as the ones in Lake Kerkini, Prespes, Vegoritida and in Nestos River. The choice is yours…

Hidden mountain paradises

Wooded recesses lie nestled in mountainous areas, most of them seemingly defying the law of gravity and offering an unobstructed view that can take your breath away. Numerous paths are there for you to explore as the country’s rugged terrain gradually unveils to you the beauty of the Greek highlands and offers many alternatives to thrill-seekers.

There is no match to the mountainous parts of Korinthia and Arcadia in the Peloponnese when it comes to areas of natural beauty that also share a rich history.

If you travel to the mountainous parts of Nafpaktia you will find there are more than 40 villages scattered on the area’s seven mountains, nestled in forested peaks, next to winding trails on a wild terrain.

Visit Zagorochoria, a group of 48 traditional, stone-built villages in the center of Epirus region. You will be captivated by the wonder works of nature and men.

If you choose Mt. Pelion, you will enjoy visiting the villages perched on the mountain slopes, as they are fine examples of the local traditional architecture. You will also find an interesting network of hiking trails under the breathtaking canopy of foliage on the mountain of the Centaurs.

Greek culture

The country is full of treasures that refer to its culture and bear witness to the ancient Greek past that has offered so much to humanity. There are more than 100 imposing archaeological sites, numerous monuments, and hundreds of museums that successfully keep track of a historic course that has been both continuous and amazing, over a span of 5000 years.

Avoid the crowds of tourists that flow here in the summer and visit Greece in the winter! You will be able to take your time while you tour the country that has been named ‘the cradle of western civilisation’.

Greek culinary treasures

Mainland Greece is a gastronomic paradise. Try the rich-flavoured meats either charcoal-grilled or flame-cooked or on a skewer, traditional types of pasta, savoury or sweet pies, delicious dairy, nutritious legumes, wines made from local varieties and distilled spirits. Your choice of flavours is a very wide one…

You will find that sweet temptations are equally difficult to resist! Taste the best custard-filled bougatsa in Thessaloniki and Serres, try kourabiedes (a shortbread type of confection covered in caster sugar) when you visit Kavala, spoon sweets on Mt. Pelion, ravani (a syrupy confection made with yogurt and semolina) if you travel to Veria, and baked sweet dishes soaked in syrup if you visit Ioannina and Xanthi.

Greek nightlife

Greece is known across the world for offering countless options when it comes to nightlife. It will be the ideal destination for any of you who choose this way to have a great time, leaving your worries and problems behind. The nights last longer here and being in high spirits is a fine start for having a great time! As expected, Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras, the country’s three biggest cities, are the leaders when it comes to nightlife in Greece. So, if clubbing is what you’re after, you will definitely find the place that best suits you.

Local traditions and customs

Undoubtedly, the greatest holiday season in the winter is Christmas time, as numerous local traditions and customs come alive across the country. Decorated Christmas trees and little ships ornament houses and streets. Bells are ringing and children sing Christmas carols in towns and villages. The most typical customs are momogeroi in many parts of Macedonia and Thrace, ragoutsaria in Kastoria town, a custom connected with ancient festivities in honour of the Greek god Dionysus, and fires in Florina town. On New Year’s Day there are customs for bringing good luck, like hanging a big onion bulb at the front door or breaking a pomegranate at the house’s entrance door. On Theophany Day (the twelfth day of Christmas) running waters are sanctified during the morning mass, when the cross is thrown in the waters by the priest while at the same time men and women dive in the water and compete in trying to catch it!

During the Greek Halloween period (Apokria) carnivals take place, the biggest ones in Patras and Xanthi. Observe the customary reproduction of a vlach wedding in Thebes, tzamales in Ioannina, gaitanaki in Livadeia, the burning of tzaros in Xanthi, boules in Naoussa, and alevromoutzouromata in Galaxidi.

Romantic moments

If you are romantic by nature, take your better half by the hand and follow us:

Wander in Nafplio, a beautiful town that is so rich in history, stroll in the side streets of the old town, up the castle at Palamidi and the much-photographed Bourtzi fortress built on Agioi Theodoroi islet.

Visit the fortified byzantine city of Monemvassia, walk by the stone built imposing houses, the medieval towers, historic building and age-old churches.

Stop by Galaxidi, the seafarers’ town, and nearby Nafpaktos; these two towns are among the most romantic places in the Greek mainland.

Nymfaio village, located near Florina town, is included in the list of Europe’s ten most beautiful villages, according to UNESCO.

If a winter resort is what you have in mind, visit Elati and Pertouli, you will enjoy your stay in these two lovely villages that are snow-covered during the cold season.

Another option for you would be Papigko, one of the most popular traditional villages in west Zagori area.

Last but not least, let’s not forget the big urban centers: Thessaloniki is the most romantic city in northern Greece and you will find it impossible to resist the fascinating atmosphere of Athens’ historic center. Enjoy!

Source: visitgreece.gr