WIZZ AIR: Athens, 144th destination with 8 new routes in 2018

The launch of its flights from Athens International Airport, with the launch of 8 new routes in 2018, to Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, Lithuania, Republic of Moldova and Poland, announced today Wizz Air, the largest airline in Central Europe and Eastern Europe.

Prices for upcoming WIZZ connections to destinations in Central and Eastern Europe start at 9.99 euros at wizzair.com.

Athens is the 144th destination associated with WIZZ’s ever-expanding low cost network, which offers affordable flights to 43 countries across Europe and beyond. Demonstrating its commitment to the Greek market, WIZZ now offers low-cost flights to six Greek airports within the company’s growing network with a total of 16 low cost flights in 7 countries. The travel choices that Wizz offers from Athens to all passengers (leisure or business trip) make up an extensive network tailored to the needs of the traveler, which will further enhance both incoming and outbound tourism and will also improve professional links between these countries. Budapest, Bucharest and Sofia will be served daily. The new flights to Cluj-Napoca (Romania) Kutaisi (Georgia), Chisinau (Republic of Moldova) and Katowice (Poland) will offer Greek passengers and visitors a very convenient program with two weekly connections, while Vilnius (Lithuania) will be served 3 times a week.

Today’s announcement increases Wizz Air’s business performance by 447% in 2018, with over 600,000 seats on 16 routes in 7 countries, available from 6 Greek airports, underlining the company’s commitment to the Greek market, boosting domestic tourism and industry of air transport. In the first nine months of 2017, WIZZ’s move to and from Greece increased by 45%, compared to the same period last year, with a total transfer of 87,000 passengers. Moreover, since the first flight to Greece in 2004, more than 557,000 passengers have traveled to and from Greece.

Speaking today at a press conference in Athens, George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer of Wizz Air, said: “It is beyond question that Athens has been one of the destinations most in demand for us for years. Our new flights and our low prices will create opportunities for Greek travelers to visit some of the most beautiful cities in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as boosting inbound tourism and business connections”.

From Athens International Airport, Communications and Marketing Director Ioanna Papadopoulou said: “We are particularly pleased with the launch of Wizz Air flights to/from Athens and the start of 8 new destinations from the 2018 summer season! This is indeed a very important development for Athens International Airport. With passenger traffic and tourist arrivals continuing their positive course in 2017, as well as positive prospects for 2018, we believe that this is really the ideal time for the company to invest in the Athens market”.

