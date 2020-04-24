Woman, 81, becomes 129th Covid-19 victim in Greece

An 81-year-old female patient died at the Mamatsio Hospital in Kozani on Friday, becoming the 129th coronavirus victim.

The woman was suffering from underlying health issues. Earlier on Friday morning at 6:30, a 59-year-old woman who was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of AHEPA also died. She was also reportedly had a serious underlying illness.

