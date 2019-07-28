Woman alleges she was raped by ex-partner and his friend in Greek island

A 28-year-old and his 26-year-old friend were arrested after the 26-year-old partner of the older of the two alleged she was raped by both on the island of Folegandros on Sunday night.

According to ANT1-TV, the woman had been in a relationship with the 28-year-old Albanian man who had been working and living on the island for many years. A few days ago the woman told her partner she wanted to break up and as she claims were raped at her home by both the men.

The girl was examined and was found to have bruises on her neck and body while the two suspects were transferred to the Naxos Prosecutor on Monday.