Woman runs to the sea to escape rape

Two tourists have been arrested in Majorca on suspicion of raping a young German woman on a beach in Playa de Palma.

The woman, believed to be 20, said she managed to escape the suspects, a 32-year-old German and 21-year-old Afghan, by running into the sea half-naked on Sunday.

Police officers on the look-out for pickpockets on the beach heard the woman shouting for help at around 4.45am and arrested the men within minutes.

She claimed she was being raped by the German man when the second man, who happened to be walking past, said he wanted to join in.

Last week, the Civil Guard of Calvià arrested a young Frenchman for the alleged rape of a British tourist on the beach of Magaluf. The suspect was staying with a group of friends in the same hotel as the injured party.

source: dailymail.co.uk