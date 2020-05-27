Woman takes off panties in public post office and uses them as Covid-19 mask (video)

Instead of missing her turn she stripped down

A woman in Ukraine was banned from entering the post office because she was not wearing a Covid-19 protection mask, so decided to use her underwear instead.

She was told by the post office staff that due to the anti-coronavirus safety measures imposed in the country, she could not be served without a mask.

So, she decided to take off her pants in front of everyone, then took off her underwear and used it as a mask to be served.

The incident was recorded by the security camera and happened in a post office in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday (May 24th).