Working long hours increases risk of stroke by 45 percent, new study says

The average American works about 47 to 50 hours per week. Everyone needs to make ends meet, but at what cost to your health?
A new American Heart Association study now looks at the link between working long hours and an increased risk of stroke.
Taking time out for himself is something 42-year-old Jeff Hiserodt never used to do.
“I was putting in close to 60 to 65 hours,” he said.
Hiserodt’s secondary market resale business kept him working seven days a week – until he had a massive stroke a year and half ago.
Read more HERE