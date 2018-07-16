World’s most wanted female terrorist targets Greece for Islamist suicide attacks

The information came to light via British secret services

Greece is one of the targets for terrorist attacks, as the “White Widow” terrorist Samantha Lewthwaite is recruiting suicide bombers to target holidaymakers this summer.

Spy chiefs fear the British jihadi has enrolled fanatics to blitz top European resorts.

The British intelligence community has gathered information revealing the White Widow has enrolled dozens of women – including white converts to Islam like herself – to strike at hotspots across Europe.

The Spanish Costas, Greece, Turkey, the Canary Islands and Cyprus have all been identified as potential targets – along with resorts in the UK.

The shocking details came from encrypted emails, phone calls and via foreign intelligence services.

Now MI5 believes fanatics from ISIS and al-Qaida want to launch a so-called “spectacular” attack over the summer.

Lewthwaite, 34, is the world’s most wanted female terrorist.

She is believed to have been responsible for planning dozens of suicide attacks across Africa and the Middle East.

The mum-of-four is feared to have recruited up to 30 terrorists, who have been taught how to build suicide vests and choose their own targets.

Lewthwaite, who grew up in Aylesbury, Bucks, converted to Islam as a teenager and later married Jamaican-born fanatic, Germaine Lindsay.

She got her nickname after he took part in the July 7, 2005, suicide attacks in London, killing himself and 26 others.

