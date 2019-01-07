Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Favorite” picks up best actress Golden Globe award

Olivia Colman made a triumphant return to the Golden Globes – a year after winning a TV award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Night Manager.

Scooping the prize for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at this year’s ceremony for her starring role in The Favourite, the British actor charmed the audience with her humble, and entertaining, acceptance speech.

“Cor blimey, thank you so much. I’m not going to cry because my entire table will point and laugh at me as I’ve been crying all evening,” she began.

Paying tribute to director Yorgos Lanthimos and her co-stars, she added: “Yorgos, thank you the most muchly and ma b*****s, Emma and Rachel, thank you, every second of working with you was such a joy and I was so sad that it finished.

