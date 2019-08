You Can’t Fix Other People, But You Can Fix Yourself (video)

In an era where most people are generally instantly inclined to lay the blame on the other for their own deficiencies or failures, some insightful words about self-reflection and ultimately taking personal responsibility about one’s actions seems like a breath of fresh air.

In a short video posted on PragerU YouTube channel, Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson breaks down how courage and self-discipline can help individuals go a long way.