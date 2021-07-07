14 rockets hit Iraqi base housing US soldiers (video)

July 7, 2021

There were no casualties reported

At least three rockets, some reports say 14 rockets, landed on Monday on the Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq, but caused no casualties, a coalition spokesman said.

U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led international military coalition, tweeted that initial reports suggested the attack took place at 2:45 p.m.. He said the damage was being assessed.

The United States accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s attack.

 

