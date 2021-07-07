14 rockets hit Iraqi base housing US soldiers (video)

At least three rockets, some reports say 14 rockets, landed on Monday on the Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq, but caused no casualties, a coalition spokesman said.

U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led international military coalition, tweeted that initial reports suggested the attack took place at 2:45 p.m.. He said the damage was being assessed.

The United States accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s attack.

Rocket attack on Ain al-Assad military base that houses US troops.

Two soldiers have been wounded, coalition spokesperson confirmed.#Iraq https://t.co/l7tO7M2wvS — Baxtiyar Goran ☀️ (@BaxtiyarGoran) July 7, 2021

