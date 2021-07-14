$20 million sailboat: This is Rimbolovlev’s second “Scorpios” (photos)

With a length of 43 meters and a speed of over 15 knots, it is currently considered one of the fastest sailing boats

“Probably no other sport gives you such a sense of freedom and emotional excitement” Dmitry Rimbolovlev told Nautor’s Swan magazine in 2019 about sailing, adding: “Here, as in business, you have to be able to take fast decisions”.

But the decision he made about four years ago, before meeting with Nautor Group president Leonardo Ferragamo and boat designer Juan Kuyumjan, was not a quick one.

Dmitry Rybolovlev wants to star in the sport that makes him feel completely free and to achieve this he had to spend a large amount to have the “fastest racing sailing boat” now known as” Skorpios”.

Rimbolovlev did not become a billionaire by a whim of luck, betting on numbered squares. He built his fortune methodically. But his forced departure from Uralkali in the summer of 2010 suddenly made him a billionaire.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the fortune of the Russian amounts to 10.9 billion dollars.

So spending $20 million on the new 43-meter racing boat that will take him to the top of the sailing championships was not something that caused him any concern or grief.

After four years at the Finnish shipyard of Nautor Clubswan, Rimbolovlev’s new “Skorpios” was ready to be handed over to its owner.

With a length of 43 meters and a speed of over 15 knots, it is currently considered one of the fastest sailing boats.

Of course, it remains to be seen in practice next August, when Rimbolovlev and his team will take part in the offshore Rolex Fastnet Race which will start on August 8 in Cowes, England. With one stop in Iceland, Fastnet Rock will end at August 13 in Cherbourg, France.

“We are very proud to have completed the construction of the Clubswan 125 Skorpios. Its construction is a milestone in the history of sailing. We are also grateful to Mr. Rimbolovlev, the owner of the boat, who trusted us to build it, embracing the same values ​​that we have for innovation, technology, quality and reliability “, the president of the Nautor group said, and added: “This project was amazing, while we had the opportunity to work with the best designers and technicians in the world for this construction”.