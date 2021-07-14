Pereth for Ronaldo: “This guy is stupid and sick”

Following the recent revelations regarding the obscene characterizations of Real Madrid owner Florentino Perez towards Raul and Iker Casillas, the “Confidencial” newspaper publishes new documents, which concern Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the new revelations of the Spanish newspaper, Perez had also spoke in an insulting way about Cristiano Ronaldo in 2012.

Not only for the Portuguese star but also for Mourinho and Mendes, as he stressed that he believed that the three of them were causing financial damage to Real Madrid with what they said in the press conferences.

“He is mad. This guy is a fool. He is sick. They think he is normal, but this is not the case. Otherwise, he would not have done what he did. The last nonsense he did was seen by everyone. Why do you think he did this nonsense?”, were Perez’s words about Ronaldo.

As for Mourinho and Mendes, Florentino Perez said: “Mendes does not give orders to him. As he does not give orders to Mourinho. Nor about the way they should talk in interviews. Nothing. These guys are incredibly selfish. So wrong, both the coach and he do not see reality. Both could have made more money if they were different. These two are not ordinary people. They could make more money by managing their image royalties. How much more so in this provocative way, with this image that comes out and everyone dislikes them… There is no negative publicity, but the opposite”.