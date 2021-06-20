Ronaldo becomes the first person on the planet to reach 300 million Instagram followers

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached another milestone, as the Juve star became the first person on the planet to break the 300-million-follower mark on Instagram.

The Portuguese star, who is currently helping his national team at the Euro 2020 competition, broke another record, as he became the top scorer in the history of the tournament (the only one who has played at 5 Euro) in his country’s 3-0 win over Hungary.

The football star caused a stir around the world when he removed two bottles of Coca-Cola, a sponsor of the Euro 2020, in front of him during a press conference and urged the planet to “drink water”, a move that resulted in the company losing $ 5 billion in a matter of hours.

