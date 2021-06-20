Tens of women sue Pornhub claiming they were sexually exploited by the site

Over 30 women allege in the suit that they were victimized by unauthorized videos uploaded and disseminated by Pornhub

More than 30 women sued Pornhub, alleging it violated federal sex trafficking laws, distributing child pornography, racketeering, and other crimes.

The suit claimed Pornhub’s parent company, MindGeek — and its constellation of porn brands — is a criminal enterprise that purchases, launders, and uploads illegal content often obtained through human trafficking and sexual assault.

The women say in their suit that MindGeek used nonconsensual content to “become the dominant online pornography company in the world.”

The women were victims of sexual exploitation, rape, and trafficking, and they were “victimized first by their original abuser, and then repeatedly by the defendants in this case,” the suit alleges.

Serena Fleites and more than 30 Jane Does allege in the suit that they were victimized by unauthorized videos uploaded and disseminated by Pornhub.

