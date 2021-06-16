Ronaldo at Euro 2020 presser: Drink water – Coca Cola loses a staggering $4 billion in hours! (video)

Coca-Cola has lost a staggering $4 billion after Cristiano Ronaldo’s viral press conference stunt at Euro 2020.
Speaking to the media ahead of Portugal’s opening clash with Hungary on Tuesday, Ronaldo didn’t want a bar of two Coke bottles sitting on the desk in front of him.
Coca-Cola is the official sponsor of Euro 2020 and has placed two bottles in front of everyone speaking at press conferences.
But in a viral moment that has sent social media users into a frenzy, Ronaldo picked up the two Coca-Cola bottles and put them out of sight before holding up his water bottle and saying: “Drink water.”
Coca-Cola probably wouldn’t have been impressed by Ronaldo’s actions, and even less so after taking a look at the stock market on Tuesday.
The company saw a staggering $4 billion wiped off its market value in the hours after Ronaldo’s press conference.
According to The Athletic, Coca-Cola’s shares were worth $73.02 each before the press conference, but dropped to $71.85 afterward.
That 1.6 per cent drop in value is worth the eye-watering total of $5.2 billion.
Coca-Cola released a statement after Ronaldo’s presser, saying “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences” and everyone has different “tastes and needs”.
source uk.finance.yahoo.com
The most influential footballer in the world, Christiano Ronaldo removed bottles of Coca-Cola, the official sponsors of #EURO2020 before
a press conference.
Coca-Cola stocks are down you reckon 📉?
pic.twitter.com/YLp3wuvagy
— Pitch Invaders (@InvadersPitch) June 14, 2021