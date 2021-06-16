Ronaldo at Euro 2020 presser: Drink water – Coca Cola loses a staggering $4 billion in hours! (video)

The Portuguese superstar removed two bottles of Coke at the Press Conference

Coca-Cola has lost a staggering $4 billion after Cristiano Ronaldo’s viral press conference stunt at Euro 2020.

Speaking to the media ahead of Portugal’s opening clash with Hungary on Tuesday, Ronaldo didn’t want a bar of two Coke bottles sitting on the desk in front of him.

Coca-Cola is the official sponsor of Euro 2020 and has placed two bottles in front of everyone speaking at press conferences.

But in a viral moment that has sent social media users into a frenzy, Ronaldo picked up the two Coca-Cola bottles and put them out of sight before holding up his water bottle and saying: “Drink water.”

Coca-Cola probably wouldn’t have been impressed by Ronaldo’s actions, and even less so after taking a look at the stock market on Tuesday.

The company saw a staggering $4 billion wiped off its market value in the hours after Ronaldo’s press conference.

According to The Athletic, Coca-Cola’s shares were worth $73.02 each before the press conference, but dropped to $71.85 afterward.

That 1.6 per cent drop in value is worth the eye-watering total of $5.2 billion.

Coca-Cola released a statement after Ronaldo’s presser, saying “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences” and everyone has different “tastes and needs”.

source uk.finance.yahoo.com