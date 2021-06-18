Covid-19 mask side-effect: Euro 2020 guard did not recognise Ronaldo (video)

Ronaldo politely complied and raised his eyebrows a little as he walked on

It seems the use of the Covid-19 mask has some other previously unrecorded, albeit more trivial, side effects…

Cristiano Ronaldo was surprised when a stadium security guard at Puskas Arena in Budapest stopped the Portuguese superstar and asked him to show his identity, before the game of the Iberians with Hungary for Euro 2020.

In a video that went viral, the official at the venue asked to see the tournament credential of one of the world’s most famous and identifiable sports stars as he walked toward Portugal’s dressing room.

The official carefully checked both sides of the plastic lanyard and then ushered a mask-wearing Ronaldo on his way.

Ronaldo politely complied and raised his eyebrows a little as he walked on…

also read

The Countries With The Most Firearms In Civilian Hands (infographic)

PM Mitsotakis: 7.2 million vaccinations in Greece