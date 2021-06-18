Josep Borell to Turkey: The Law of the Sea determines EEZ

“Turkey must show unwavering commitment to good neighbourly relations, international agreements, and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” said High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission for a Stronger Europe, Josep Borell.

Responding to a question from ND MEP Manolis Kefalogiannis Borrell underlined that “Turkey must also avoid threats and actions that harm good neighbourly relations, and respect the sovereignty of all EU Member States over their territorial waters and airspace, as well as all their sovereign rights, including the right to explore and exploit natural resources in accordance with EU and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.”

Borell pointed out that the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) must be addressed through dialogue in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“The delimitation of the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zones should be addressed through dialogue and negotiation in good faith in accordance with international law and in particular with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he said.