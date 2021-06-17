Turkey: Gunman attacks pro-Kurdish HDP offices – One woman dead

A woman, Denise Poiraz, who was working there was killed in the attack

An official of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party HDP, was killed today in an attack by an armed man against its offices in Smyrna (Izmir), the party said today.

A woman, Denise Poiraz, who was working there was killed in the attack.

The Izmir governor’s office said the perpetrator of the attack, “a health worker who had been fired”, had been arrested. The HDP has accused the government and the ruling party, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP, of being “instigators of this savage attack” because of the rhetorical violence against the pro-Kurdish party, whose operation they are trying to ban through justice.

“They killed my daughter”, the victim’s mother said in a video posted on Twitter by the HDP, which called for protests against the attack.

See Also:

“Letters” from students of Distomo Primary School, to the children who were executed in 1944 (photos)