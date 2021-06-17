Coronavirus Greece: 519 new cases, 321 intubated, 16 deaths

The number of patients that have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,593

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 519, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 417,253 (daily change + 0.1%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 26 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,015 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 16, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,494 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 321 (65.9% men). Their median age is 67 years. 86.0% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

“Letters” from students of Distomo Primary School, to the children who were executed in 1944 (photos)

The number of patients that have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,593.

Admissions of new Covid-19 patients to hospitals in the country are 61 (daily change -24.69%).

The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).