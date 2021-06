Woman dies minutes after getting second Covid-19 vaccine in Kalavryta

Authorities are investigating if her death was connected to the vaccine

A woman has died a few minutes after receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the hospital of Kalavryta in the region of Achaea, Friday morning.

According to sources, the woman immediately after her vaccination collapsed in the waiting room of the hospital.

However, the hospital and the competent services are investigating whether her death is connected with her vaccination or not.

