Spanish football star Llorente and hot wife Patricia share raunchy moments from Mykonos escapade (photos)

The player rejoined the Spanish national team after his Covid-19 test was a false positive

The 26-year-old Spanish football star Marcos Llorente was enjoying time away from the team with his wife Patricia Noarbe after a positive COVID-19 test forced him off the team’s Euro 2020 squad. The couple showed off PDA at a beach in Mykonos in new photos Noarbe shared to Instagram over the weekend.

Noarbe, the fitness influencer, who goes by “Paddy” for short, was pictured topless while Llorente wrapped his arm around her. A second snap showed the midfielder lounging on top of the model as she read a book.

“No one could imagine how special we are living,” she captioned her post, initially in Spanish, on Instagram.

Llorente, a member of Atlético Madrid and the Spain national team, tested positive for the coronavirus last Tuesday, according to the Spanish Soccer Federation.

