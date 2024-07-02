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The photo from Keratea, in which firefighters after battling the flames lay on the ground to rest, has been making the rounds on the internet.
Exhausted, covered with special blankets, they are trying to gather strength to continue their work.
In fact, next to the firefighters you can see the ground still “smoking”.
See the photo:
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FIRE UPDATE ??
Posted by Epochic Firefighters on Tuesday, July 2, 2024
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