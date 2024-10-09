Newsroom October 9 05:45



Ioannina, one of Greece’s most beautiful cities, is renowned for its rich history, unique culture, and delicious local cuisine. Among its many treasures is the stunning Perama Cave, a breathtaking natural wonder that draws thousands of visitors each year.

Situated just 4 kilometers from the center of Ioannina, Perama Cave is one of the most impressive caves in Greece. It was accidentally discovered in 1940 during the construction of defense works for the Greco-Italian War. Systematic exploration of the cave began in the 1950s by renowned Greek speleologist Ioannis Petrocheilos and his wife, Anna. Perama Cave was one of the first caves in Greece to be developed for tourism.

The cave is celebrated for its intricate stalactites and stalagmites, forming mesmerizing shapes and colors that captivate the imagination. As visitors walk through the cave’s 19 chambers, they encounter stunning geological formations shaped by thousands of years of calcium deposits from water flowing through the cave.

Spanning an area of 14,800 square meters, Perama Cave formed over 1.5 million years ago. It lies within Goritsa Hill, near Lake Pamvotida, offering a mystical underground experience that feels like a journey to the underworld of Greek mythology.

Visitors can explore the cave along a 1,100-meter path that includes stairs and trails, with tours lasting about 45 minutes. The cave’s constant temperature of 18°C provides a refreshing escape, especially during the summer months.

Access to the cave is easy, as it is located near Lake Pamvotida and the village of Perama. The cave is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a general admission fee of €8 and a reduced ticket of €4.

Ioannina is also an ideal destination for longer stays. Whether for a weekend getaway or a more extended holiday, the city and its surroundings offer endless opportunities for exploration and relaxation. The autumn months bring frequent rainfall, so visitors should pack accordingly for their trip to this picturesque region.