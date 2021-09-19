3rd Covid-19 booster jab not mandatory, says top Greek health official

Marios Themistocleous said it might be the last jab, citing a statement by American epidemiologist Antony Fauci

Marios Themistocleous, the General Secretary of Primary Health Care at the Greek Ministry of Health, said the 3rd Covid-19 memory does would not be mandatory.

As he told ANT1 on Tuesday morning, the vaccination and specifically to the third dose, “is characterised as supportive and although it is still early to be sure, it will probably be the last one we need to shield ourselves from the coronavirus”, citing a statement by American epidemiologist Antony Fauci.

Themistocleous categorically said that the third dose of the vaccine is not mandatory but the authorities strongly advised citizens to be vaccinated. This is the case in all European countries, but it is possible that it will change over time.

The relevant platform for the booster dose will open on September 30 and those who belong to the groups for which there is a recommendation will be notified by SMS. Those vaccinated with AstraZeneca will receive the booster dose with another mRNA vaccine.