It struck at 4:20 in the morning

A weak earthquake measured 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 4:20 am. Its epicentre was recorded in the sea area 46 kilometres northwest of Oinousses which is located 2 kilometres off the northeast coast of the island of Chios.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the quake occurred 230 kilometres east northeast of Athens.