Afghanistan: Video reportedly shows people falling from plane taking off from Kabul (video)

Unbelievable images are unfolding in the last hours at Kabul International Airport, as thousands of people are struggling to leave the country after the Taliban took power.

According to international media, citing eyewitnesses, at least five people lost their lives in the chaos at the airport.

A witness told Reuters he saw a vehicle picking up the bodies of five people, while another eyewitness said it was unclear whether those people had been killed by gunfire earlier by US troops or by trampling in panic because of the gunshots.

Exclusive – The video shows a flight from #Kabul airport where two people are thrown from a plane into the the people’s homes.#Afghanistan #Taliban pic.twitter.com/GlSgjNApJj — Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 16, 2021

At the same time, a video posted on Twitter by the Asvaka agency, allegedly shows people falling from a plane departing from Kabul.

The agency talks about two people who fell from the plane as it gained height.

Social media users report testimonies from locals, who claim that three men who were on the wheels of a plane as it was taking off from Kabul, fell on local houses.