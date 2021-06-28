Amazon: What happens to the products that don’t get sold? (video)

Have you ever wondered where all those products that a company like Amazon fails to sell at the end of the year go?

Many of the products that Amazon stores every year, such as laptops, TVs, and even covid-19 protection masks, the tech giant just throws away!

An exclusive video that came to light on the British television channel ITV, shows how in a company warehouse in Scotland, millions of unsold products are destroyed.

More specifically, this video shows laptops, televisions, jewelry, headphones, books and even face masks being loaded in special boxes marked “destroy”.

According to BusinessInsider, a former employee of the technology company admits that many of the products that fail to sell during the year, are then placed in special boxes. The boxes with the products marked “destroy” are collected by special trucks and finally taken to recycling centers, as well as to landfills.

The warehouse workers were given a specific target by Amazon – 130,000 items – for destruction in just one week. This was confirmed by an internal note aired by ITV, which showed that during a week in April, 124,000 small and large items would be destined for “destruction”.

In the same week, 28,000 products would be donated at the initiative of the company.

At this point it is worth noting that if 130,000 products are destroyed on average in a single week this means in practice that more than 6 million products are destroyed each year by the company.

In 2019, journalists in France revealed that Amazon destroyed more than 3 million products in one year.