An amazing & comprehensive video about the 200 years since the 1821 Greek Revolution (video)

Ten Greek actors under the auspices of the Church of Greece created a short video dedicated to the two hundred years since the Greek Revolution of 1821.

If you are Greek, you will be moved.

If you are not Greek, you will begin to understand a bit better the Greek psyche…

