Apple to cut production of its iPhone 13 due to shortage of chips

Apple is cutting production of its iPhone 13, released last month, by over 10% because suppliers Broadcom and Texas Instruments can’t deliver enough chips for the phone, according to a report today by Bloomberg’s Debby Wu, citing multiple unnamed sources.

Wrote Wu, “Apple Inc. is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by as many as 10 million units […] The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the last three months of the year, but it’s now telling manufacturing partners that the total will be lower because Broadcom Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. are struggling to deliver enough components.”

