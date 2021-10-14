The moment a Mosque Minaret crashes to the ground due to strong winds in Turkey (video)

The province of Aydin in southwestern Turkey was hit by severe weather causing serious damage yesterday, as stormy winds tore down the roofs of houses and shops, while at the same time knocking down the top of a minaret in the city of Nazilli.

Scared residents try to take cover as the minaret crashes to the ground, while others capture the moment on their mobile phone cameras. The heavy rain and the winds lasted only for 15 minutes, with trees uprooted, roofs were torn down, while a car dealership was completely destroyed.