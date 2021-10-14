UPD – All schools closed today and tomorrow in Attica due to bad weather

-UPD –

All schools in Attica will remain closed tomorrow by decision of the Attica Prefecture, due to the bad weather “Ballos”, while the official announcement is expected soon.

Earlier, the Prefect of Attica, George Patoulis, ordered that the Primary and Secondary Schools, which operate in the afternoon and evening, be closed today, Thursday, October 14, for precautionary reasons and due to security reasons.

The bad weather “Ballos” is in full swing, with heavy rains and strong storms in many parts of the country.

By order of the prefect of Attica George Patoulis, the Primary and Secondary schools operating in the afternoon and evening will be closed today, Thursday 14 October, throughout Attica, for precautionary reasons due to the extreme weather conditions.

The Attica Region will monitor the development of the weather phenomena and will inform the public with a new announcement regarding the operation of the schools, tomorrow Friday 15 October.

“Our first priority is the safety and protection of students’ lives,” said George Patoulis.

Also, due to the weather, the school units of all levels of the Municipality of New Philadelphia – New Chalkidona will not operate on Friday.

“Following a relevant decision of the Mayor, it is announced that tomorrow, Friday, October 15, 2021, the school units of all levels of New Philadelphia and New Chalcedon (Kindergartens, Primary Schools, junior and senior high schools) will remain closed,” the municipality said in a statement.