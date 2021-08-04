Assistance from Cyprus to Greece to the battle against the fire fronts

Members of the Cyprus Fire Service as well as members of the Cypriot Civil Defense with fire trucks are leaving today for Greece, in order to assist in the efforts to extinguish the catastrophic fires.

The spokesman of the Cyprus Fire Service, Andreas Kettis, stated that the mission “will leave Larnaca International Airport with an C-130 shortly, a 20-member team of firefighters with two fire trucks under the command of the Deputy Assistant Director of the Fire Service, along with a Civil Defense team of 20 people with their personal equipment, to assist in the efforts to extinguish the fires in Greece”.

