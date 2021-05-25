Athens and Epidaurus Festival starts on June 1st

The Athens and Epidaurus Festival will start on Tuesday, June 1st, with the performance of Prodromos Tsinikoris, (Somewhere) beyond the cherry trees. On Friday, June 4, two dance performances from the Layers of Street Circle, The Roots – Transmission by Kader Attou and the Construction by Andy Tzuma will take place.

The Athens and Epidaurus Festival is Greece’s leading cultural organisation and one of the oldest continuously running festivals in Europe. Spanning 65 years, the Festival has welcomed some of the greatest music, dance, and theatre artists of the international and local scene, in collaboration with the most prestigious Greek and international organisations, attracting large audiences from around the world.