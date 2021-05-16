Athens: Maintenance works are in progress in the Temple of Olympian Zeus

However, the disembarkation of the entablatures and the clearer diagnosis of their condition will judge the course of the restoration work in the next programming period, as Greek Minister of Culture said, who carried out an autopsy on the monument.

“This is one of the largest architecture monuments, whose history goes back to the time of Peisistratos in the 6th century BC. to reach the years of Hadrian, the Roman emperor of the 2nd century AD. It is one of the largest monuments in the Mediterranean area, which presents serious problems”, says Mrs. Mendoni. It should also be noted that these are important large-scale maintenance projects, carried out for the first time at the monument, which has been diagnosed with chronic problems of structural stability and deterioration of the wear of its material.

The project includes structural restoration work, maintenance work, limited excavation cleansings and earthworks, geotechnical study, seismic behavior study, monitoring study, recording of scattered architectural members, as well as control of mechanical strengths and analyzation of building materials. As part of the same program, archaeological research is being carried out in the area in front of the western precinct of the ancient sanctuary.

Read more: The Archaeologist