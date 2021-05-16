Bipartisan resolution calls on US President to make Cyprus solution top foreign policy priority

“Turkey has been illegally occupying Cyprus for nearly 50 years violating the Treaty of Guarantee which established and guaranteed Cyprus’ independence”

US Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) leads a bipartisan resolution calling on the Biden Administration to condemn Turkey for its illegal occupation of Cyprus and encourage the administration to make the resolution of this problem a top foreign policy priority.

“Turkey has been illegally occupying Cyprus for nearly 50 years, violating several international treaties, including the North Atlantic Treaty and the Treaty of Guarantee, which established and guaranteed Cyprus’ independence,” said Congresswoman Malliotakis in a written statement.

She adds that “as a Senator, President Biden strongly supported solving the Cyprus problem. We now urge his Administration to make this a top foreign policy priority by condemning Turkey’s illegal occupation of Cyprus and demand its cooperation in recovering the four American citizens who are missing as a result of its 1974 invasion”.

The call is also signed by Congressmen Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Chris Pappas (D-NH) and Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-NV). Although bipartisan the call faces serious difficulty in securing the support of leading Democrat members of the House of Representatives, known for their strong support in the Cyprus issue, as Malliotakis is among the 140 who voted against the ratification of the US election result, on January 6, and Democrats avoid taking joint initiatives with these members.

