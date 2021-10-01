Australia set to reopen borders after 18 months

Australia is set to gradually reopen its borders, the country’s prime minister has announced, 18 months after citizens were banned from travelling overseas without permission and thousands of Australians left stranded abroad thanks to a strict quota on arrivals.

Australians will be able to return home and travel overseas “within weeks” as 80 percent vaccination targets are met, Scott Morrison announced at a press conference on Friday.

“The time has come to give Australians their life back. We’re getting ready for that, and Australia will be ready for takeoff, very soon,” Morrison said.

Officials say the state of New South Wales (NSW) is most likely to hit the 80 percent vaccine target before other states, and could become the “test-bed” for allowing Australians to leave the country.

“There will be a cautious and staged approach in terms of what’s undertaken,” Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told a local news channel.

Currently, the government has set a border ban until December 17. The new decision could mean that the restrictions will be lifted at least a month earlier.

source aljazeera.com

