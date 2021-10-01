Greek football chief referee Clattenburg comes under criticism after comments about pregnant women

He said women had to make a decision if they wanted to get into the man’s game

The English chief of Greek Football Referees (KED), Mark Clattenburg has come under harsh criticism after his statements about female referees. Specifically, invited to the radio show “Breakfast show” of “talkSPORT”, when asked to comment on the fact that football remains stagnant compared to other professional sports, which increasingly utilises women in key positions, he said:

“The problem with female referees in football is that they have a difficult path. If they become pregnant, this forces them to stay out for a long time. For this reason, they have to make a choice: Do they want to get pregnant and have children, or do they want to become referees? Men also need to pass fitness tests. Many women find this difficult. If you want to be in the game of men, you have to meet these conditions. If they go through all this and choose the right path, I believe that women have a role to play in the game of men.”

His comments caused an uproar on social media many calling him sexist. “On female referees: “Choose the right path” – wow Mark Clattenburg, what era are you living in?!!! “Pregnancy costs you 2/3 years of your life” This is exactly the type of ridiculous statement that has held us all back for so long and made many of us fearful of getting pregnant,” commented Faye Carruthers.

Rugby player Joe Marler also chimed in saying: “Jesus Christ – Clattenburg’s response to my question about female referees in football on @talkSPORT this morning was disrespectful and archaic – @SaraCoxRef leading the way with the way the world should be.”