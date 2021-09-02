Beautiful Salma Hayek celebrates birthday sharing hot photo with fans

Salma Hayek is known beyond her natural beauty and the successful films she has starred in, for supporting women and minorities of all kinds. Yesterday, the famous actress celebrated her birthday and wished herself “Happy Birthday” with a photo that could be considered an ode to the female body.

She herself has never hidden her curves nor tried to get into the molds that were sometimes protected by the entertainment and fashion industries.

She turned 55 and, as it seems, she is content and appears full as a woman enjoying every moment. In the photo she posted on her Instagram account on the occasion of her birthday on September 3, she is wearing a blue swimsuit and is looking to the future with confidence.

