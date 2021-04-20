Biden administration reportedly weighing cutting cigarette nicotine levels

The Biden administration is weighing requiring tobacco companies to lower the level of nicotine in cigarettes so they are no longer addictive, according to a report.
The issue is being considered as administration officials approach an end-of-the-month deadline whether it will ban menthol cigarettes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The Food and Drug Administration must respond by April 29 to a petition to ban menthol cigarettes by disclosing whether it is pursuing such a policy.
The administration is weighing three options – banning menthol, reducing nicotine levels or both, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Read more: NY Post