Bloomberg – The best country to live in amid the pandemic – Where is Greece

The US is on the top

Countries around the globe, especially in the West, are trying to turn a new leaf and return to normalcy amid the pandemic. As most restrictive measures are removed, citizens around the world are gradually returning to regular daily activities.

On the occasion of the opening of national economies around the world, the Bloomberg agency is revising its list of the best and worst countries where one could reside during this transitional era.

The list includes a series of parameters, such as the country’s economic prospects after lifting the lockdown, the number of daily cases, the rigor of restrictive measures, etc.

The US, according to Bloomberg’s rating system with 76 points is the best country to live in now, followed by New Zealand (73.7 points), and Switzerland (72.9 degrees).

Greece is ranked 19th worldwide, collecting 68.8 points- the highest start of the recording of the relevant Bloomberg data.

With regard to the worst countries, where someone could live, Argentina is in the last spot, with just 37 points with the Philippines (45.3), Malaysia (46.6%), and India (47,7) the other worst.