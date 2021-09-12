3,7R Earthquake hits Athens! (Upd.)

UPDATE: According to new information the magnitude of the earthquake was 3,7 on the Richter scale.

Although relatively small, it was felt in all of the wider region of Attica as it was very close to the surface, just 5 kilometers in depth.

———————————————————————————–

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 4 Richter occurred shortly after 1 pm outside Athens.

The quake was recorded, according to the Geodynamic Institute, 10km north-northeast of the capital.

According to the information, the focal depth was small, only at 5 kilometers and for this reason it was particularly felt in many parts of Athens.