British tourists with NHS Covid-19 vaccination card can visit Greece, Tourism Minister Theoharis says

Greece will allow the British to travel to the country using the vaccination card of the National Health System (NHS), Greek Minister of Tourism Harry Theoharis said yesterday in the British newspaper “The Sun”.

Theocharis said that his country is happy to have received the NHS vaccination card as this will avoid the need for an expensive Covid molecular test for the hotspots of the Mediterranean holidays.

Speaking at the World Tourism and Travel Council in Cancun, Mexico, the Greek minister said the British National Health System document would be acceptable as the UK and EU develop digital health passports.

“Until the United Kingdom obtains a digital vaccination passport, we have seen the UK Health System cards showing the two vaccination appointment dates and we recognize them and we accept them,” said Haris Theocharis.

For those who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid disease, they will still be welcome in Greece, he said, if they have a negative PCR molecular test and random Covid tests will also be performed at the country’s airports.

The Greek minister also said he would consider accepting cheaper and faster antigen tests in the coming months.

Haris Theocharis also underlined that Greece dealt with the issue of the Covid pandemic better than other countries. “Our numbers are improving every week, which shows that vaccination is working.”

