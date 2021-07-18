Bucks take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the host Phoenix Suns with a sizzling second quarter before holding on to inch closer to their first NBA title in a half-century.

Fresh off recording their third straight win, 123-119 in Game 5 on Saturday, the Bucks look to ride that momentum back to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Tuesday. A victory there and the Bucks would clinch their second NBA title in franchise history and first since 1971.

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 32 points and nine rebounds, Khris Middleton had 29 and seven boards, and Jrue Holiday added 27 points and 13 assists for Milwaukee. Holiday also had a key steal of Devin Booker in the waning moments of the fourth quarter to thwart a late Phoenix comeback bid.

“It makes everything more balanced,” Middleton said of the three-pronged attack. “It makes life easier on everybody knowing that when we play together and when we’re playing on all cylinders, we’re tough to guard. … When we’re all playing well, we’re one of the best teams for sure.”

