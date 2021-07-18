France: Tens of thousands protest against COVID pass, vaccination

“Macron, no to the health dictatorship”, some were shouting

Tens of thousands took to the streets throughout France on Saturday to protest against the new coronavirus rules announced by the government earlier this week. The controversial measures include mandatory vaccination for health workers and an obligation for citizens to bring in a health pass for most public places.

The health pass is given to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours.

In Paris, one demonstrator’s blouse read “No to compulsory vaccination, freedom violated!”, while another’s placard said: “Macron, no to the health dictatorship.”

In Marseille, protesters held a banner depicting faces of politicians, including French President Emmanuel Macron with Hitler’s moustache.

