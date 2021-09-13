Coronavirus Greece – 1,608 new cases, 379 intubated, 51 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,046 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,608, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 616,765 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 51.0% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 151 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,595 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 51, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 14,223 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 379 (63.3% men). Their median age is 64 years. 81.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 342 (90.24%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 37 (9.76%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,046 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

also read

Maria Sakkari becomes the first Greek female player to reach No.13 in the ATP rankings